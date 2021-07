Well known Estonian music artists performed at SUME Festival in Tallinn's Noblessner on Friday and Saturday.

Anett, Rita Ray, Trad. Attack!, nublu, DJ Liisi Voolaidu, Rahel, Eiki, YASMYN and Joshua Stephenz performed on Friday.

On Saturday, Gram-Of-Fun, Liis Lemsalu, Ewert and The Two Dragons ja NOËP could be seen on stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!