Lineup announced for 2024 Sume Festival in Kadriorg Park

News
Day one of the 2023 SUME Festival.
Day one of the 2023 SUME Festival. Source: Rauno Liivarand
News

The lineup has been announced for the fourth edition of Tallinn's Sume Festival. The 2024 edition will take place this August in Kadriorg Park.

This year's lineup includes a host of local and international artists. Danish band Lukas Graham will be headlining the opening night, while local star NOËP is set to round off the event on Saturday.

Swedish pop-dub Jubël will also perform during the festival, while Estonian hip-hop star Nublu will be playing a special show based on his recent live album "r2imerahvas."

Other performers on the bill include Ines, Alika, Liis Lemsalu with her band, Reket, Eik & Boipepperoni, Karl Killing, Ouu, Fredi and Maria Kallastu.

This year's Sume Festival, takes place on August 9-10 and also includes art installations and a food world created by chef Joel Ostrat.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:34

In assessment for UNESCO, council recommends against Estonia Theater annex

18:25

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

17:53

Irene Käosaar: On the switch to Estonian-language education, 25 years later

16:55

Mayor: Tallinn not planning to raise land tax for private individuals

16:25

Fibenol interested in RMK contract for potential new Estonian factory

15:55

Nordics, Baltics urge Georgia to reconsider foreign influence law

15:32

Maj. Gen. Ühtegi: No strategic sense behind reopened Kharkiv front

15:25

Free Tartu concert invites participants to 'share a kiss'

14:50

Minister proposes €62 million funding from Cultural Endowment for new TV house

14:20

Lineup announced for 2024 Sume Festival in Kadriorg Park

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

12.05

5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

12.05

Estonia's neighbors to change their alcohol policies

08:55

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10:01

Britan's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

12.05

Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th

07:16

Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo