Lineup announced for 2024 Sume Festival in Kadriorg Park

The lineup has been announced for the fourth edition of Tallinn's Sume Festival. The 2024 edition will take place this August in Kadriorg Park.

This year's lineup includes a host of local and international artists. Danish band Lukas Graham will be headlining the opening night, while local star NOËP is set to round off the event on Saturday.

Swedish pop-dub Jubël will also perform during the festival, while Estonian hip-hop star Nublu will be playing a special show based on his recent live album "r2imerahvas."

Other performers on the bill include Ines, Alika, Liis Lemsalu with her band, Reket, Eik & Boipepperoni, Karl Killing, Ouu, Fredi and Maria Kallastu.

This year's Sume Festival, takes place on August 9-10 and also includes art installations and a food world created by chef Joel Ostrat.

--

