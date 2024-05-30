Nublu lands record deal with Finland's Island Records

Estonian rapper Nublu and the pop, rap, and dance music women's collective Bäma and Halko have signed record deals with Island Records, which has opened a new office in Finland.

This Friday's Nublu's single "Push It" with Maria Kallastu will be released by the company, operating under Universal Music Group, on Friday

"Nublu and Island Records are a perfect match. Nublu has a strong vision for his career, as well as the ambition to achieve those plans. We can support that vision at Island by offering a dedicated team, our international connections of authors and producers, and the global collaboration of Island and Universal," Eero Tolppanen, read of Island Records in Finland, told ERR.

Founded in Jamaica in 1959, Island Records is one of the world's best-known record labels. The company has represented artists such as Bob Marley, U2, Amy Winehouse, Shawn Mendes, and The Killers.

