Tommy Cash, nublu to play Europe Day concert in Tallinn's Freedom Square

This Tuesday, May 9, Estonia will be celebrating Europe Day with a free concert in Tallinn's Freedom Square that evening featuring acts including Tommy Cash, nublu, Gameboy Tetris and Bedwetters.

Europe Day is more special than usual this year as Estonia celebrates 20 years as a member of both the EU and NATO, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"EU and NATO membership has given us certainty that we are never alone again," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"I invite everyone to celebrate this seminal anniversary with this concert, because belonging to a family of European nations with shared values and goals makes Estonia greater," he added.

"The European Union was established thanks to the desire to see peace, not war, between European countries, and that is what we are celebrating on May 9," said Vivian Loonela, head of the Representation of the European Commission in Estonia.

"Europe Day is a good time to remind ourselves that Estonia has been a successful and important member state in the EU and in NATO for 20 years already," she added.

While the concert starts at 6 p.m., Europe Day celebrations at Freedom Square will begin at 3 p.m. already with the raising of the EU and NATO flags and the opening of the themed "Our Europe, Our NATO" events area together with its displays; represented will be EU member states' embassies, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and their service dogs, Rescue Board, Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Hosted at the EU tent will be SLAVA Ukraina Cafe, whose mission is to help Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs first organized a concert for Europe Day in 1998. The annual event was revived in 2022, featuring Svjata Vatra and Rute Trochynskyi, nublu, Gameboy Tetris and Metsatöll, and last year's lineup featuring Ukraine's 2022 Eurovision-winning Kalush Orchestra alongside Tanel Padar and Stefan.

This year, Europe Day will be marked with events across Estonia (link in Estonian) as well, including a major concert in Narva's Town Hall Square featuring Smilers, Uku Suviste and Alika together with the Narva Symphony Orchestra.

All Europe Day events across the country are free of charge.

