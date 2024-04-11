The Prodigy to play Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in August

News
The Prodigy
The Prodigy Source: Jelena Rudi
News

British electronic dance music act The Prodigy is to perform in Tallinn in August, for the first time in six years.

The appearance, at the Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak), will also mark the first time the act has performed in Estonia without former front man Keith Flint, who died in 2019.

Remaining members Liam Howlett and Maxim have described their new format performances as public affirmations of life.

"This is a call to the Prodigy people," Howlett noted.

"We're coming back at you in the only way we know how: At full force and firing on all cylinders," he went on.

The Prodigy last appeared in Estonia at the Weekend Festival in 2018, and before that at Õllesummer in 2016, at the Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena) in 2006, and the Tallinn Linnahall in 1998.

The Tallinn show takes place on August 17, with a show to follow in Riga the next day.

Tickets go on sale on April 16.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:44

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting Poland

16:41

The Prodigy to play Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in August

15:51

Minister calls for reducing EU bureaucratic burden on Estonian firms

15:28

Ministers apologize for examinations IT system failure

15:24

Kallas: Not possible to raise taxes in next year's budget

15:01

Consistency is key when protecting gardens from moles

14:25

Court rejects major businesses' claim against water company

13:53

Minister in the US: Security on both sides of Atlantic our shared responsibility

13:25

IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

13:23

Independents putting pressure on Tallinn coalition to have a deal by Sunday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

10.04

Global Estonian Report: April 10-17

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo