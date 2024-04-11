The Prodigy to play Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in August

British electronic dance music act The Prodigy is to perform in Tallinn in August, for the first time in six years.

The appearance, at the Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak), will also mark the first time the act has performed in Estonia without former front man Keith Flint, who died in 2019.

Remaining members Liam Howlett and Maxim have described their new format performances as public affirmations of life.

"This is a call to the Prodigy people," Howlett noted.

"We're coming back at you in the only way we know how: At full force and firing on all cylinders," he went on.

The Prodigy last appeared in Estonia at the Weekend Festival in 2018, and before that at Õllesummer in 2016, at the Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena) in 2006, and the Tallinn Linnahall in 1998.

The Tallinn show takes place on August 17, with a show to follow in Riga the next day.

Tickets go on sale on April 16.

--

