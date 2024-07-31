Gallery: Rapper Nublu holds first ever 'Nublikum' festival in his home town

News
Nublikum 2024 in Keila, Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Open gallery
33 photos
News

A festival headlined by rapper Nublu with appearances from some of his friends took place last weekend.

Dubbed the Nublikum festival, the event was held at the Keila lauluväljak, in Keila, near Tallinn, on July 27, and featured 2 Quick Start, Caater, Siimi, Maria Kallastu, Maiduk and others, in addition to Nublu.

The choice of venue was simple, Keila is the star's home town, and the song festival grounds there are newly renovated.

Nublu said: "A significant part of the budget went into promising good weather. So let's see how it goes. Stay cool," referring to the personal attribute rather than the weather.

2 Quick Start's lead singer, Pearu Paulus, also hails from Keila.

Attendees enjoyed not only music but also the works of local artists plus a variety of culinary delights.

Nublu, real name Markkus Pulk, burst on to the music scene in 2018

Together with Finnish rapper MG (Mikael Gabriel), Nublu this year entered Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu, Finland's equivalent of Eesti Laul, with the song "Vox populi," finishing third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Gallery: Rapper Nublu holds first ever 'Nublikum' festival in his home town

17:24

Kristin Kuuba's Paris Olympics badminton campaign comes to an end

16:50

Deputy mayor: Tallinn will not drown in trash, we are ready for change

16:42

Ekspress Grupp reports net loss for first half of 2024

16:28

Estonian judoka Kaljulaid out in Paris round of 16

16:09

Interior ministry and Moscow Patriarchy church agree on future steps

16:03

Manuela Pihlap: The Trojan Horse in the wallets of the least fortunate

15:29

Olympic wrestler Heiki Nabi gets last minute opponent from Lithuania

15:10

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

15:01

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

09:03

Estonian economy contracts by 1.7% in second quarter

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo