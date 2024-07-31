Gallery: Rapper Nublu holds first ever 'Nublikum' festival in his home town

A festival headlined by rapper Nublu with appearances from some of his friends took place last weekend.

Dubbed the Nublikum festival, the event was held at the Keila lauluväljak, in Keila, near Tallinn, on July 27, and featured 2 Quick Start, Caater, Siimi, Maria Kallastu, Maiduk and others, in addition to Nublu.

The choice of venue was simple, Keila is the star's home town, and the song festival grounds there are newly renovated.

Nublu said: "A significant part of the budget went into promising good weather. So let's see how it goes. Stay cool," referring to the personal attribute rather than the weather.

2 Quick Start's lead singer, Pearu Paulus, also hails from Keila.

Attendees enjoyed not only music but also the works of local artists plus a variety of culinary delights.

Nublu, real name Markkus Pulk, burst on to the music scene in 2018

Together with Finnish rapper MG (Mikael Gabriel), Nublu this year entered Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu, Finland's equivalent of Eesti Laul, with the song "Vox populi," finishing third.

