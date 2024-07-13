Gallery: 2024 Võnge Festival kicks off at Estonian Open Air Museum

The 2024 Võnge Festival began on Friday at the Estonian Open Air Museum. Over the two days of the festival, around 40 artists will perform on seven separate tages. It is also the first time the museum has been used as a music festival venue.

The opening day of this year's festival saw live performances from Night Tapes, Maria Kallastu, Jarek Kasar, Pia Fraus, Nublu and Los Angeles duo Neil Frances will perform, Coming up on Saturday are 5Miinust and Puuluup, British band Temples, Manna, Ewert Sundja and Lonitseera.

On Saturday, the gates to the museum and the festival will open at 2 p.m. and close a few hours after midnight. The entire museum grounds will be open to the public during the festival.

Last year's Võnge festival was held in Setomaa and featured performances from Kid Francescoli, Sevdaliza and Claire's Birthday.

