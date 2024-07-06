Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Rute

Ahead of this year's Võnge Festival, which takes place in Tallinn on July 12-13, Raadio 2 invited three of the artists involved to perform live in the studio. Rounding off the show was Rute.

Rute, who take their name from lead singer Rute Trochynskyi, performed their song "Lover."

Rute will perform at Võnge on Friday, July 12.

This summer, the Võnge Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary and takes place ar the Estonian Open Air Museum in Tallinn.

