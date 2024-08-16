5MIINUST: After Eurovision more foreign fans are interested in us

Speaking on ETV show "Ringvaade," Estoni Kohver and Päevakoer from hip-hop band 5MIINUST said that since they appeared at Eurovision, more foreigners have become interested in them and their music. During the summer, the band went to a songwriting camp, where a host of new demos were created, which Kohver says have haunted him for days.

"We're very calm," said Kristjan Jakobson, who goes by the stage name "Estoni Kohver." "Maybe we should have placed higher than 20th at Eurovision, then our schedule might have been more hectic."

"We ourselves have made life calmer," said Päevakoer, whose real name is Mihkel Tamm. "There's time for big concerts as well as time to kill at home too."

Before the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, when 5MIINUSTappeared with zombie-folk duo Puuluup, the band was not so well known outside Estonia. "After Eurovision, foreigners write to us. We recently went to Finland and did a concert, where people from Spain and the Netherlands came, waited at the door, asked for autographs and took pictures. It's something that absolutely didn't happen before Eurovision, that people from abroad made the effort to come," said Päevakoer.

According to Kohver, they are now experiencing, on a very small scale, what it feels like to be a band that has been to Eurovision.

Among 5MIINUST's notable recent achievements are surpassing ten million listens on streaming platform Spotify. "If and when we sell ten million records, then maybe we can talk about some kind of money, but streaming platforms don't work like that yet," said Päevakoer.

"We 've done some concerts with the Estonian National Youth Symphony Orchestra (ÜENSO) and now (Estonian composer - ed.) Kristjan Järvi invited us (to perform)," explained Kohver, when asked how the band came to be part of Järvi's show "Twilight of the Senses" ("Meelte Videvik").

Estoni Kohver and Päevakoer speak to ERR. Source: Ketlin Rämman

"When we had our first gig with the Estonian National Youth Symphony Orchestra in Saku, Järvi was in the booth and threw some puppets at us afterwards. As he was there, when we got the invitation participate in the "Twilight of the Senses," I was no longer surprised that he had his eye on us," explained Päevakoer.

"Considering that this is not the first time Järvi has done this type of concert that lasts until the morning, I have faith that he has a pretty decent following who will turn up," added Päevakoer. "It's also a new experience for us and we're looking forward to going."

The band have also spent time this summer working on new demos at songwriting camps.

"The start of some demos came from there. It's too sterile in the studio, so we've either been in country houses or other secluded places," explained Päevakoer

"We were there with Joosep Jävesaare and Florian Wahl and we came away with a few ideas. So, we'll see if anything comes of them, but the way those beginnings are, I've been haunted by my own song for two days already," Kohver said.

