5 Miinust and Puuluup's Eurovision song hits 10 million streams on Spotify

Eesti Laul 2024. 5MIINUST x Puuluup
Eesti Laul 2024. 5MIINUST x Puuluup Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
5Miinust's and Puulup's Eurovision song "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" is the first Estonian song to hit 10 million streams on Spotify.

The song has reached the Top 50 Hits in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, as well as the Top 200 Hits in Sweden, Austria, Iceland, Norway, Ukraine, Switzerland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The song reached number eight on Spotify's Global Viral Hits.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

