Gallery: Finnish Eurovision star Windows95Man performs in Tallinn

News
Finland's 2024 Eurovision contestant Windows95Man performs at Õllesummer in Tallinn.
Finland's 2024 Eurovision contestant Windows95Man performs at Õllesummer in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
On Thursday evening, Windows95Man, who represented Finland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Mälmo, took to the stage in Tallinn on the second day of the Õllesummer Festival.

Other performers on the second day of the Õllesummer Festival, which this year marks its 30th anniversary, included Ukrainian singer Loboda and Estonian bands Terminaator and Curly Strings.

On Wednesday evening, German techno artist Scooter also performed at the festival, which is being held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak). Õllesummer continues this weekend and lasts five days in total.

Windows95Man is set to return to Estonia for a live show at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on September 7. Estonia's own 2024 Eurovision contestants Puuluup will also be on the bill.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

