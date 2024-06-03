Gallery: Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory celebrates first birthday

Paavli Culture Factory birthday festival
Over the weekend, Paavli Culture Factory held a three-day festival to celebrate its first anniversary.

On the first day, the festival's performers included Florian Wahl, Röövel Ööbik, Kitty Florentine, Centre El Muusa, Doktor Normal, Gameboy Tetris and Kalli Talonpoika. Nublu made a surprise performance.

The past year's Estonian Music Industry Awards concert location winner Paavli Culture Factory continued to celebrate its birthday on Saturday with performers such as Winny Puhh, San Hani, Manna, and Jaapani DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

