Noted musician Tõnu Aare dies

Estonian rock musician Tõnu Aare has died, his family announced. He was just four days short of his sixty-eighth birthday.

Aare's nephew Martin wrote in a social media post that: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Tõnu Aare has left us."

"Thankyou for everything, dear uncle Tõnu. Your contribution to the history of Estonian music has been inestimable. I will miss our conversations on the veranda at Tedre 16. Rest in peace," the statement continued.

Aare was most well-known for his work with the band Apelsin ("Orange"), formed in 1974 and which he was a co-founder and original member of, and whose numbers included "Igatsus" ("Longing") and "Sügistuuled" ("Autumn Winds") – see below.

Apelsin songs, as with so many others from the Soviet period, have been thought to include hidden meanings critical of the Soviet Union that the censors missed more often than not

Veteran singer Ivo Linna said of Aare that he essentially was Apelsin.

Linna said that: "A lot of music gets written, but most of it gets filed away into the so-called cabinet, while some songs may not be remembered after two days. However, this certainly cannot be said about Aare's work."

"Tõnu's creations – yes please, very much so; 'Aeg ei peatu', 'Sügistuuled', these could be listed into the dozens. The creations are also enduring and see new cover versions. Young people who have not seen or maybe even heard Apelsin, take their creations and re-do them again in a completely new light."

Linna added that Aare, who he had known since the early days of Apelsin, had held what had not always been the happiest band, together, adding that Aare himself enjoyed the actual work immensely, hence why he was able to do so.

Two of Tõnu Aare and Apelsin's songs, instrumental "Igatsus", along with "Sügistuuled", are viewable on the vid clips below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!