Noted musician Tõnu Aare dies

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tõnu Aare, July 25 1953-July 21 2021. Source: Ülo Josing
News

Estonian rock musician Tõnu Aare has died, his family announced. He was just four days short of his sixty-eighth birthday.

Aare's nephew Martin wrote in a social media post that: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Tõnu Aare has left us."

"Thankyou for everything, dear uncle Tõnu. Your contribution to the history of Estonian music has been inestimable. I will miss our conversations on the veranda at Tedre 16. Rest in peace," the statement continued.

 

Aare was most well-known for his work with the band Apelsin ("Orange"), formed in 1974 and which he was a co-founder and original member of, and whose numbers included "Igatsus" ("Longing") and "Sügistuuled" ("Autumn Winds") – see below.

Apelsin songs, as with so many others from the Soviet period, have been thought to include hidden meanings critical of the Soviet Union that the censors missed more often than not

Veteran singer Ivo Linna said of Aare that he essentially was Apelsin.

Linna said that: "A lot of music gets written, but most of it gets filed away into the so-called cabinet, while some songs may not be remembered after two days. However, this certainly cannot be said about Aare's work."

"Tõnu's creations – yes please, very much so; 'Aeg ei peatu', 'Sügistuuled', these could be listed into the dozens. The creations are also enduring and see new cover versions. Young people who have not seen or maybe even heard Apelsin, take their creations and re-do them again in a completely new light."

Linna added that Aare, who he had known since the early days of Apelsin, had held what had not always been the happiest band, together, adding that Aare himself enjoyed the actual work immensely, hence why he was able to do so.

Two of Tõnu Aare and Apelsin's songs, instrumental "Igatsus", along with "Sügistuuled", are viewable on the vid clips below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:24

EKRE presidential candidate Henn Põlluaas' starts campaign tour

18:56

Tallinn ambulance boss rejects unvaccinated staff calls for his resignation

18:27

Gallery: Cycle bridge connecting two Tallinn streets under development

17:54

Just over 1,700 local government seats up for grabs at October's election

17:24

Estonia's 3x3 basketball team gets familiar draw for Europe Cup final

16:58

Noted musician Tõnu Aare dies

16:32

Family physicians awaiting clear restrictions for unvaccinated people

15:56

Züleyxa Izmailova: Climate package ambition must be retained on state level

15:29

Farewell to Enn Tarto

15:01

AK: African Swine Flu a threat in parts of Estonia

14:28

Health Board: Infections rising, per 100,000 rate to exceed 100 in August

13:57

Long heatwave can cause locally grown tomatoes to fall into deficit

13:31

Stroomi beach in Tallinn greenlit for swimming again

13:03

Local municipality and ministry positive about VKG's pulp mill plan

12:29

Central bank requires home loan issuing caution for SEB, Swedbank

11:58

Estonia wreck survey summary: Starboard side 'crushed' significantly

11:25

Ellermann and Endrekson to bear Estonian flag at Olympics opening ceremony

10:45

Health Board: 96 new covid cases diagnosed

10:27

Fire breaks out in northern Pärnu County burning 25 hectares

09:55

Statistics: Record high construction price index in second quarter

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: