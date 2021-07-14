Daily: Elderly Viljandi woman dies after pedestrian crossing bus accident

PPA lettering (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An eighty-one-year-old Viljandi woman has died after being hit by a bus in the South Estonian town. The accident, which took place on a pedestrian crossing known to be an accident hotspot, happened Monday morning, and the woman passed away Tuesday, regional daily Sakala reports.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Kerly Virk told Sakala (link in Estonian) that: "On Monday, the alarm center received notification of a traffic accident near the intersection of Jakobsoni and Valuoja pst., in which a woman who had started to cross a pedestrian crossing was hit by a bus,", noting that the crossing was not regulated by traffic lights.

"Her condition was severe and he was taken to hospital," Virk continued, adding that the bus driver said that they had not noticed that the woman had started to cross.

Virk added that, while the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation: "There have been accidents in the past at the same pedestrian crossing where the driver approaching the crossing did not notice."

"How, if such accidents happen repeatedly in one particular place, traffic management tools can improve the situation needs to be discussed," she added, stressing the importance of taking care at all pedestrian crossings.

The original Sakala article (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Daily: Elderly Viljandi woman dies after pedestrian crossing bus accident

