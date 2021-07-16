Gallery: Vaccination bus makes first stop in Ida-Viru County

The coronavirus vaccination bus from Viljandi Hospital started its tour of Estonia in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County on Thursday. In total, 221 people were vaccinated.

Over the next few weeks, the bus will travel to areas where there are low rates of vaccination. The bus offers the one-dose Janssen and the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Mart Kull, medical manager of Viljandi Hospital, said: "Vaccinating a large number of people on a relatively small bus is definitely a challenge. But we have managed to do it and the coming days will show how satisfied people are."

Aleksei Stepanov, Sillamäe deputy mayor, said the town's inhabitants have complained that there are few vaccination opportunities in their hometown.

"Now we can see that people are quietly coming. We hope that vaccination activity will increase thanks to state support," Stepanov said.

Ida-Viru County has the lowest rate of coronavirus vaccination in Estonia. While the average is 53 percent, in Ida-Viru County is 36 percent.

The bus will be in Maardu, Harju County in the coming days and it will also be possible to get vaccinated at Viljandi Folk Festival.

