Narva Hospital suspends vaccination bus service due to low interest

Narva Hospital has put the brakes on its vaccination bus service, since there were too few people using it and maintenance got too costly for the hospital.

Along with staff costs, the vaccination bus service cost Narva Hospital some €12,000 a month, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

The vaccination bus saw almost 4,800 people come through in four months - around 50 vaccinations per day on average.

The hospital expected much more. "We hoped that we would see numbers in the 2,000-4,000 range monthly, as it was in central Estonia. Some 200-300 people visited the bus each day in Viljandi, interest was not like that here. But we hoped the popularity of this bus would be greater," said Narva Hospital chief Ago Kõrgvee.

He added that vaccines are available in several places, ranging from hospitals to shopping malls and people should not struggle to get inoculated without a bus service.

