Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 724 new cases, 2 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 296 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 724 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were two deaths.

There are 244 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 183 (75 percent) are unvaccinated and 61 (25 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 296 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 52 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 35 patients in intensive care, 22 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 6,816 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 10.6 percent. Of the new cases, 454 (62.7 percent) were unvaccinated and 270 (37.3 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 827,437 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 787,768 of them having already received their second dose.

4,639 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 174,494 booster doses administered in Estonia. 59.2 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 865.72, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving a 51-year old man and a 93-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,798 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

