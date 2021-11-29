Lutsar: It would be Illogical if vaccines do not work against new strains

It would be illogical if the existing coronavirus vaccines do not work at all against new strains of the coronavirus, including the latest Omicron, Virology Professor Irja Lutsar said on Monday.

Speaking about the spread of the new strain on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon", she said: "There are a lot of opinions that the strain is spreading faster or causing more infections, but there is no knowledge and it is difficult to verify these claims. There is a lot of ignorance and confusion."

Lutsar said investigations into the effect of the virus are underway and that some of the new coronavirus drugs coming to market are known to be effective.

"If the new strain spreads well, no matter what we do, it will come here," the professor, a member of the government's scientific advisory council, said.

"The new strain is no surprise. The virus can't afford to die out, it has to come up with new tricks all the time. New mutations always come," Lutsar said. She advised people to get vaccinated and to get their booster doses.

The Omicron strain of coronavirus was detected last week in South Africa and several other countries in southern Africa. Some countries have already introduced flight bans from these countries and new restrictions.

