Coronavirus situation in Estonia falls to yellow level

Covid ward at North Tallinn Regional Medical Center (PERH) in Tallinn.
Covid ward at North Tallinn Regional Medical Center (PERH) in Tallinn. Source: PERH
Estonia's COVID-19 indicators have improved enough to warrant moving the threat level from orange to yellow.

"Indicators suggest we have come down from the high risk level (orange) to medium risk (yellow), Health Board press representative Imre Kaas told ERR on Sunday. "However, it needs to be kept in mind that the weekend affects Monday statistics and we might jump back to orange depending on the number of hospitalizations and infections on Monday. We are in borderline yellow today," he said.

The Health Board spokesperson said that the government reviews the risk level once a week. "Once the government has acknowledged it, the risk level will be changed in all public channels," he said.

According to the levels of risk in Estonia, a medium coronavirus risk situation sees a seven-day infection rate average of 250-600 daily cases. The indicator was 595 on Sunday. The average number of daily hospitalizations needs to be between 10 and 30 (26.5 on Sunday).

"Whether restrictions will be adjusted upon reaching the yellow risk level will depend on whether indicators will stabilize. The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus that is considered cause for concern is spreading rapidly and could affect decisions regarding measures," Kaas emphasized.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

