Statistics: Retail trade business turnover was €784 million in October

A store customer (Picture is illustrative)
A store customer (Picture is illustrative) Source: Teet Malsroos/Õhtuleht
Turnover of retail trade enterprises stood at €784 million in October, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Jaanika Tiigiste said turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, adding that: "Among these three, the growth in turnover was the biggest in stores selling manufactured goods at 16 percent."

"Turnover increased in all economic activities," he added,

Turnover rose by 10 percent at constant prices to October 2020, while in grocery stores and businesses selling vehicle fuel, this growth stood at half that.

On month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by two percent, between September and October this year.

According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the decrease in turnover stood at 1 percent.

In the first 10 months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 11 percent on year.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, the highest growth (of 31 percent) was recorded in the turnover of stores selling via mail order or the internet.

A higher-than-average growth in turnover was also recorded in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (22 percent) and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (21 percent).

More detailed information is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

