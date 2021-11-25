Statistics: Construction volume surpasses pre-pandemic level

According to Statistics Estonia, in the third quarter of 2021, the total production value of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and abroad increased by 15 percent year on year. Considering only the Estonian construction market, the growth in construction volume was 16 percent.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled €1,047 million. Building construction accounted for €713 million and civil engineering for €334 million. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the volume of building construction increased by 23 percent and the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) stayed at the same level

The leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Merike Sinisaar said that the growth in the construction market continues to be influenced by the low reference base of last year as well as by the bigger rise in the prices of materials over the last few years. "Compared to the pre-pandemic time, the situation on the construction market is already slightly better: based on the last three quarters, the market is in a better state than in 2019," Sinisaar said.

The domestic construction market was affected the most by the higher volume of building construction. There was a rise in both new building construction and building repair and reconstruction works. Civil engineering works also supported the growth in construction volume.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries decreased by around a tenth compared to the third quarter of 2020. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 4 percent of the total construction volume in the third quarter of 2021 – this share was 5 percent the year before.

According to the Register of Construction Works, 1,737 dwellings were completed, which is approximately a tenth less than the year before. The majority of completed dwellings were in Tallinn, in the rural municipalities in the vicinity of Tallinn and in Tartu county.

Building permits were granted for the construction of 2,521 dwellings, which signifies a decrease by a fourth year on year. The most popular type of residential building was still a block of flats.

The number of completed non-residential buildings was 266, with a useful floor area of 171,900 square meters – these were primarily new storage, office and educational spaces. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, there was a decrease in the useful floor area of completed non-residential buildings while their construction volume increased.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!