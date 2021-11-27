Statistics: Industrial confidence indicator falls on month to November

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises fell on month from 18 points in to 15 points, October to November, according to the Estonian Institute of Economic Research.

A year earlier, in November 2020, the index had stood at -9 points.

Other indices for November 2021 and their change on October 2021 are as follows (Source: Estonian Institute of Economic Research (Eesti Konjunktuuriinstituut)/BNS):

Index on expectation of increase in output volumes in next three months fell from 12 points in October to 5 points. November 2020 indicator was -18 points.

Assessment of current demand fell by 4 points month over month, to 24 points (November 2020: -20 points).

Confidence index of construction sector fell by 7 points on month to 14 point (November 2020: -25 points).

Construction companies' assessment of order portfolio fell from 20 points to 14 points. (November 2020: -36).

Construction companies' expectation on number of employees in coming three months declined from 22 points, to 13 points. (November 2020: -13 points).

Assessment of managers on inventories fell from -14 points to -16 points (November 2020: -10 points).

The primary aim of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research is, through its research, to further develop the Estonian economy, the organization says on its website.

