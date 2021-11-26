Statistics: Wage growth on year to Q3 2021 nearly 8 percent

IT and comms work remains among the most well-paid sectors in Estonia by gross monthly wage (photo is illustrative).
IT and comms work remains among the most well-paid sectors in Estonia by gross monthly wage (photo is illustrative). Source: (European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons)
Average monthly gross wages rose 7.8 percent on year to the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), state agency Statistics Estonia reports, to €1,553.

Statistics Estonia analyst Argo Tarkiainen said that the growth had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

He said: "Whereas last year the growth in wages and salaries was slower, this year it is once again growing faster. In the third quarter, the change in wages was one of the highest in recent years."

Harju (to €1,700) and Tartu (to €1,531) counties were the regions with the highest average monthly wages, while the highest growth was experienced in Lääne and Valga counties, Statistics Estonia says.

Wages fell the most in Põlva county, to Q3 2021.

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were again highest in information and communications (€2,878), financial and insurance activities (€2,539) and energy (€2,007). The average gross wages were lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€976), real estate activities (€1,133) and "other service" activities (€1,260).

Average monthly gross wage changes on year to Q3 2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

Average monthly gross wages increased the most in arts, entertainment and recreation (13.9 percent) on year to Q3 2021, and in information and communication (13.1 percent). The lowest increase was recorded in the energy sector (1.5 percent) and education (2.6 percent).

More detailed information is here and here.

A tool for calculating net wages based on gross wages, and vice versa, is here.

