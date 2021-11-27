Health Board: 285 hospitalized patients, 646 new cases, eight deaths

The total number of people hospitalized in Estonia due to the coronavirus has fallen to 285, from 333 a day earlier, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reported Saturday morning. 646 new coronavirus cases have been identified in the past 24 hours, while eight people who had contracted the virus have died over the same time period.

Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 724.54, down from 750.65 a day earlier.

Of the 285 current hospitalization, 233 have severe symptoms, and of this latter group, 164 (70 percent) are unvaccinated, the board says. The remainder are fully-vaccinated.

Twenty-six new coronavirus case files were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, the board says. The fact that overall hospitalizations have fallen will be the result of discharges from hospital.

Eight people with Covid passed away in the past 24 hours: Five women, aged 68, 82, 85, 87 and 89, and three men, aged 54, 59 and 92.

This brings the total number of people who had contracted Covid who have died since the pandemic began in Estonia to 1,789.

The board analyzed 5,033 primary Covid test results, of which 646 returned positive (12.8 percent).

Of the 646 positive cases found in the past 24 hours, 428 of them (66 percent) were among unvaccinated people and 218 among fully vaccinated individuals.

7,477 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 989 were first-time inoculations.

169,349 people have received an additional or booster shot as of Saturday morning, the board says.

Total vaccine coverage of the adult population of Estonia is 59 percent at present.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

