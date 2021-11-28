Hospitals treating 290 with Covid

Coronavirus testing point signage.
Coronavirus testing point signage. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus grew by five to 290 in the last 24 hours of whom 240 need treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 171 or 72 percent are unvaccinated and 68 or 28 percent have completed their vaccination course.

Hospitals opened 20 new treatment cases. Two people with the coronavirus died.

A total of 3,861 tests were analyzed of which 389 came back positive. Of people diagnosed, 255 were unvaccinated and 134 had received both doses.

The day saw 2,161 doses of vaccine administered of which 446 were initial jabs. As of Sunday morning, total vaccination coverage is 59.1 percent in Estonia.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

