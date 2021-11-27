Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

Arrivals from all European states are in effect subject to coronavirus restrictions from Monday, November 29, after Spain moved down from the 'Green' list, to the 'Yellow' list, the foreign ministry announced Friday. Finland, France, Monaco and Portugal have also moved down to the 'Red' list starting from Monday.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has also urged all arrivals from all states, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, to take a PCR test on arrival. These will be provided free of charge

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, November 26, and in force from Monday, November 29, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0*

*In practice, arrivals coming from the Vatican are likely to have had to pass through Italian territory anyway, meaning they would be subject to Italy's coronavirus travel status.

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Italy 175.03

Malta 163.83

Spain 132.43

Sweden 125.19

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list - non-vaccinated arrivals must quarantine 10 days and take two Covid tests

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 779.76

Austria 1,992.48

Belgium 1,610.05

Bulgaria 590.51

Croatia 1,703.68

Cyprus 440.2

Czechia 1,720.82

Denmark 818.89/li>

Finland 234.58

France 280.18

Germany 731.83

Greece 866.68

Hungary 1,184.29

Iceland 613.24

Ireland 1,214.74

Latvia 749.18

Liechtenstein 1,393.66

Lithuania 1,000.88

Luxembourg 595.1

Monaco 326.16

Netherlands 1,386.38

Norway 494.49

Poland 648.63

Portugal 248.02

Romania 252.28

San Marino 557.28

Slovakia 2,044.17

Slovenia 2,136.97

Switzerland 783.82

United Kingdom 798.68

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

As of Saturday, November 20, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 754.24 per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 933.2 per 100,000 inhabitants a week earlier.

The current restrictions, valid until midnight Sunday, November 28, are here.

