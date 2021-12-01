Vaccination rate highest in public sector, lowest in construction

By sectors, the coronavirus vaccination rate is highest among those working in public administration and defense and lowest among workers in the construction sector.

The vaccination rate for the public administration and defense sector stands at 90 percent, data from the Health Insurance Fund shows. The public sector is followed by healthcare and social care at 89 percent, the vaccination rate for the education sector is 85 percent.

84.6 percent of workers in the art, entertainment and leisure sector are vaccinated.

The lowest vaccination rate is among construction workers, standing at 67.6 percent, as of Wednesday. The penultimate in the list of sectors is transport and storage, which boasts a vaccination rate of 70 percent.

The data includes employees on employment contracts and those for whom a minimum social tax liability has been declared. The statistics do not include students, pensioners, the unemployed or the inactive.

By counties, the highest vaccination rate among workers in is Tartu County at 82.65 percent. Tartu County is followed by Hiiu County (82 percent) and Jõgeva County (79.27).

The lowest worker vaccination rate is in Võru County at 70.62, Ida Viru County is at 71.31 and Saare County's worker vaccination rate is at 72.67 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!