Prime minister: Government not planning to make vaccination mandatory

Answering questions on her social media account on Friday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the government is not planning to make vaccination mandatory, Postimees reports.

"The government is not planning to make vaccination mandatory," Kallas said, adding that in some jobs, vaccination is still necessary. "How would we enforce making it mandatory for everyone? The government does currently not have any such plan."

The premier noted that people for whom none of the vaccines are suited number 175.

"If vaccination is contraindicated for someone, their family doctor will issue them a certificate and it will be taken into consideration," Kallas said. She added that unvaccinated people will regain access to cafes and restaurants when the infection rate goes down and vaccination coverage increases and when Estonia is no longer in a risk zone.

With regard to the antiparasitic medication ivermectin, Kallas noted that it is not recommended by doctors."We're not forcing vaccination on anyone. But if our infection rate is at a high level, unvaccinated people are at risk of falling severely ill if they come into contact with someone carrying the virus. Ivermectine is not recommended by doctors," she said.

The minister added that if people find coronavirus rules unacceptable, they should turn to court. "If you believe the police are being unjust with you, you can turn to the court and the court will assess the matter," Kallas said.

