Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 545 new cases, 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, 238 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 545 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There was one death.

There are 198 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 155 (78.3 percent) are unvaccinated and 43 (21.7 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 238 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 40 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 29 patients in intensive care, 19 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 6,456 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 8.4 percent. Of the 545 new cases, 344 (63.1 percent) were unvaccinated and 201 (36.9 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

Six positive samples are currently being sequenced for the Omicron variant, five are linked to South Africa and one to Dubai. Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported on Monday that the country has already confirmed two patients to have the new strain.

In total, 831,317 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 794,845 of them having already received their second dose.

4,825 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 198,770 booster doses administered in Estonia. 59.8 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 544.55, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death, involving a 79-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,825 people in Estonia.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

