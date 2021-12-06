Survey: 51 percent of population against mandatory vaccinations

A recent study conducted by pollster Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues showed that 51 percent of the adult population would not support mandatory vaccinations in Estonia.

43 percent of the survey's respondents supported mandatory vaccinations and 6 percent did not answer the question.

Norstat also conducts party support studies and noted that 71 percent of Reform voters support making vaccinations mandatory in Estonia. 56 percent of Social Democratic Party (SDE) voters supported mandatory vaccinations, as did 54 percent of Eesti 200 supporters.

Center Party voters were split on mandatory vaccinations (47 percent for, 44 percent against), as were Isamaa voters (43 percent for, 48 percent against).

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) would be most resistant to mandatory vaccinations, as 85 percent of respondents who support EKRE said they are against the measure.

The government has repeatedly confirmed that vaccinations against the coronavirus will remain voluntary in Estonia, but talks of mandatory vaccinations are picking up across the EU.

