Record low number of first vaccine doses administered last week

4,037 people received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine over the last week, which is fewer than in any other week since vaccinations were made widely available.

A representative of the Ministry of Social Affairs told ERR on Monday that there are several reasons for why the number of first dose vaccinations is decreasing lately: As there are fewer infections, peoples' sense of security is also decreasing and there are fewer and fewer people who have not started their vaccination process and it is complicated to convince people to get vaccinated now if they have not already.

The ministry said that the number of vaccinations has not actually gone down too bad. In actuality, the number of first dose vaccinations has gone down considerably when compared to the fall period, during which family physicians focused on vaccinations. The first two weeks of November saw more than 26,000 people vaccinated with their first dose.

The highest number of vaccinations administered during one week took place in May, when 36,339 people received their first dose. A total of 70,104 vaccines were administered in total.

The government has allocated €5 million to motivate family physicians to vaccinate people in their registry. The social ministry could not say how much is given to physicians for vaccinations, but they did note that the distribution of money depends on eight criteria, and how much the family doctor gets is calculated using a formula.

