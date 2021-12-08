Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 469 new cases, 10 death

As of Wednesday morning, 238 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 469 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 10 deaths.

There are 191 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 149 (78 percent) are unvaccinated and 42 (22 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 238 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 47 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 30 patients in intensive care, 19 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 6,545 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 7.2 percent. Of the 469 new cases, 292 (62.2 percent) were unvaccinated and 177 (37.8 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 831,814 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 796,237 of them having already received their second dose.

6,405 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 203,438 booster doses administered in Estonia. 59.9 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 530.41, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 10 deaths, involving a 66-year old man, a 68-year old man, a 74-year old man, three 75-year old women, an 81-year old man, an 82-year old man, an 87-year old man and an 88-year old man. All of these people were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,836 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!