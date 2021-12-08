Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 6

Little has changed with Estona's 'Green' travel list (no restrictions applied), with the Vatican remaining the only state so categorized, while Malta and Italy have moved down from the 'Yellow' to the 'Red' list, in restrictions which came into effect Monday.

Romania has moved in the other direction, and is now on the "Yellow" list.

The arrival of the Omicron Covid variant has also led to further travel concerns, and arrivals from non-EU Countries and territories whose residents are allowed to enter Estonia for tourism and other reasons, as set out in Annex 1 to the recommendation of the Council of the EU, is here.

The regulations for arrivals from countries not listed on Annex 1 are here, while the current regime for EU/EEA/Schengen Area states' arrivals in Estonia, which lasts until midnight, Sunday December 12, is below.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has also urged all arrivals from all states, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, to take a PCR test on arrival. These will be provided free of charge

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, November 26, and in force from Monday, November 29, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0*

*In practice, arrivals coming from the Vatican are likely to have had to pass through Italian territory anyway, meaning they would be subject to Italy's coronavirus travel status.

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Romania 164.69

Spain 199.44

Sweden 184.18

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list - non-vaccinated arrivals must quarantine 10 days and take two Covid tests

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 1,585.78

Austria 2,034.26

Belgium 2,063.63

Bulgaria 486.36

Croatia 1,588.40

Cyprus 582.20

Czechia 2,204.58

Denmark 908.95

Finland 269.60

France 471.92

Germany 894.92

Greece 856.60

Hungary 1,390.79

Iceland 588.31

Ireland 1,241.83

Italy 216.36

Latvia 632.86

Liechtenstein 1,920.15

Lithuania 876.92

Luxembourg 720.64

Malta 208.91

Monaco 642.14

Netherlands 1,749.86

Norway 611.88

Poland 808.65

Portugal 347.99

San Marino 943.31

Slovakia 2,533.77

Slovenia 1,833.23

Switzerland 1,062.36

United Kingdom 860.74

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

As of Tuesday, December 7, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 544.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

