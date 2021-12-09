Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

The government is to approve on Thursday a draft order by Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center), whereby the requirements and restrictions regarding coronavirus quarantine will be extended.

By the draft order on subjecting people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have tested positive and their close contacts to quarantine, the requirements, restrictions and measures of quarantine will be extended until March 31.

Pursuant to the currently valid order, the quarantine requirements would only remain valid until December 31 this year.

Considering the epidemiological situation, continued quarantine requirements are important for protecting people's lives and health and to ensure the continued operation of the state's core functions. In three months, the need for continuing the requirements will be reassessed.

