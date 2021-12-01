Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

All travelers arriving in Estonia must fill in a passenger locator form before crossing the border from Wednesday (December 1), the Health Board (Terviseamet) has said.

The form can be filled in online and up to 72 hours in advance. It is in English, Russian and Estonian.

The Health Board issued the order until December 16 due to the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Previously, only travelers from outside of the Schengen Zone needed to fill in the form.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!