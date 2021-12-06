Two coronavirus samples sent for Omicron variant confirmation

Two positive coronavirus samples, which are suspected to be the new Omicron variant, were taken in Estonia over the weekend. Both of the cases are linked to travel, one from Dubai and the other from South Africa with a layover in Frankfurt.

Both of the travelers tested positive on Friday and are now in self-isolation. Data from the Health Board shows that both samples contained a mutation of the S gene, which is characteristic to the Omicron strain, but the tests will be sequenced for final confirmation.

The Health Board contacted both people and mapped their travel and possible close contacts. Both of them are also vaccinated.

The board pointed out that arrivals from 10 countries - South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Egypt and Turkey - must go through PCR testing upon landing in Estonia. All arrivals must fill out a passenger locator form before crossing the border into Estonia.

