Foreign ministry advises against travel to southern African states

The foreign ministry has issued a statement advising against travel both to South Africa and the southern African region, following a joint decision made by European Union member states in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus strain detected in South Africa late last week.

The member states opted to activate the emergency break and impose temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU from seven countries in the southern Africa region: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, the foreign ministry reports.

Many countries have suspended flights from African countries or imposed additional measures for arrivals, such as mandatory testing, including for vaccinated people, and boosted quarantine rules. IN some cases these rules can also apply to passengers in transit, the ministry says.

The ministry recommends all passengers familiarize themselves with rules imposed on border crossing in their countries of transit and/or destination, and reconsider their need to travel.

Passengers should also note that destination countries may impose measures to restrict the spread of the disease at short notice, including suspending direct flights, changing rules for crossing the border and transiting and more.

For this reason, the ministry recommends referring to the Reisi Targalt website and registering foreign trips there (links in Estonian).

