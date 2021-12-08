Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists increased in October

Estonian accommodation establishments served over 227,000 tourists, which is 44 percent more than in the same month last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Statistics Estonia analyst Helga Laurmaa said foreign tourists found their way to Estonia once again in October. "Compared to October 2020, there were three times more foreign tourists, although their number was still almost two times smaller than in October 2019 before the crisis. The number of domestic tourists increased by 4 percent year on year and by 25 percent compared to October 2019," Laurmaa said.

Accommodation establishments served nearly 145,000 domestic tourists who spent a total of 241,000 nights. For 67 percent of domestic tourists, the purpose of their trip was holiday, and 22 percent were on business trips. The biggest share of domestic tourists (30 percent) were accommodated in Harju County, 17 percent in Pärnu County, 11 percent in Tartu County and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

There were nearly 83,000 accommodated foreign tourists and they spent a total of almost 180,000 nights in Estonia. Compared to October 2020, there was an increase in the number of tourists from European countries as well as from countries farther away. There were 31,000 tourists from Finland, 10,000 tourists from Latvia, 5,000 tourists from Germany and nearly 4,000 tourists from Russia.

Still, the number of foreign tourists was much lower than in October 2019 before the crisis. 76 percent of the foreign tourists were accommodated in Harju County, followed by Pärnu (9 percent) and Tartu (7 percent) counties.

In October, there were 956 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 19 establishments less than last year. There were 21,000 rooms and 48,000 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 39 percent.

The average cost of a guest night was €36 per person, which is €4 more than in the same month last year, but three euros cheaper than in October 2019. The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €43 in Tartu County, €37 in Harju County and €31 in Pärnu County.

The number of accommodated tourists increased in October. Source: Statistics Estonia

For more data on tourism, accommodation and food service, see the dedicated section on Statistics Estonia's webpage. More detailed data has been published in the statistical database.

