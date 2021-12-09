Spread of Omicron variant does not allow government to ease restrictions

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) announced at a government press conference on Thursday that the government will not ease restrictions yet and will be careful because of the Omicron variant.

"Major restrictions cannot be eased currently, it is important to follow the currently imposed rules. Checking coronavirus certificates, including for travelers from countries with a higher risk of infection," Kiik said.

"In a situation with a lot of uncertainty with Europe and the world in an upward trend, Estonia is in a downward trend, we cannot rush decisions. We will look at the places with lower risk in particular, whether it is an outdoor sport or hobby, whether it is a matter of certain times," the health minister added.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said there is reason to be very careful. "Infections are in a downward trend, but the workload of hospitals has plateaued at a certain level. We also have the Omicron strain. /.../ Everyone around the world is careful in regards to the strain, there is very little knowledge," the prime minister said.

She said the government would like to ease restrictions, but they do not want a situation, in which hospitalization indicators begin increasing again. Kallas noted that the government's scientific council also has not recommended the entertainment venue closing time restriction be changed from 11 p.m.

