Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

The government may make a decision on Tuesday to ease restrictions on entertainment venues and events, meaning that it may soon be possible for bars and nightclubs to remain open after 11 p.m.

The government's decision will depend on what assessment the scientific advisory board offers on Monday, Postimees reported. The assessment is expected to be received in the second half of the day.

"We are waiting for the assessment of the scientific advisory board. If it is positive, it may be that the government will issue such order tomorrow," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab said.

According to the minister, it is also the government's wish to abolish the requirement for a coronavirus certificate at outdoor events. "We are currently demanding these passports that are difficult to display and check outdoors for activities such as sports, skating and skiing. These could be exempted from this requirement," Aab told Postimees.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt said he very much hopes that the opinion of the scientific advisory board will be supportive, because the infection rate has come down nicely in Estonia and the workload of hospitals has decreased.

"The government is ready to lift this 11 p.m. limit," Sutt said.

As regards the date when the 11 p.m. limit could be lifted, Aab said that while the details were still being worked out, the change most likely will be enacted as of Friday or Monday.

"The sooner the better. If we get a supportive recommendation from the scientific advisory board today, I believe we can get it done with a government decision tomorrow. Theoretically, it is possible from Friday," Sutt said.

Irja Lutsar, the head of the scientific advisory board, said that this was entirely a decision of the government. "The situation is relatively calm in Estonia, but you have to take into account that it's soon New Year's Eve anyway. People want to get together," Lutsar said.

