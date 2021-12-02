Estonia's coronavirus risk level drops from high to medium

News cases of coronavirus, deaths and hospitalizations in Estonia have fallen and the risk of the virus spreading is at a medium level, members of the said at Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

The main indicators showing the risk of the spread of the coronavirus are on a downward trend in Estonia as of Thursday and have remained at a medium risk level, or level yellow, since Sunday.

The average daily number of new infections for the past seven days, which is currently 544, as well as the seven-day average for daily hospitalizations, which is 24, have both decreased.

The seven-day average number of coronavirus deaths is 4.7 per day and the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation is at present 23.

The infection rate among people aged over 60 is decreasing with the seven-day average being 90.4 per day in this age group.

Vaccination coverage among the adult population is 69.31 percent.

What does "medium level" mean?

At the medium risk level, masks must be worn indoors, social distancing must be followed and disinfectants should be used.

Before meeting with people in at-risk groups, it is recommended to undergo rapid testing.

Even upon the onset of light symptoms, people must stay at home and take a rapid test. If the test result proves positive, the person needs to consult with their family doctor and self-quarantine

In public spaces where infection safety checks are conducted, people need to present their COVID-19 certificate.

--

