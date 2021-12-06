Põlva Hospital removes all coronavirus wards

Health Board crisis medicine chief Urmas Sule told ERR that the slow, but consistent, downward trend in terms of hospitalization is continuing and will hopefully do so in the coming weeks.

"The conditions for it are there. If we look at regions, there is only one county - Valga - with more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. What makes me happy is that the need for hospitalization in the southern region is also decreasing, there were 112 patients in southern hospitals, as of Monday, 129 patients in northern region hospitals," Sule said.

Põlva Hospital has closed its COVID-19 treatment wards, the crisis chief said. Other hospitals will keep their coronavirus wards open with a priority to lose coronavirus beds in smaller hospitals first.

While the average hospitalized patient skewed younger in the start of the third wave, the current situation in hospital is more similar to that of this spring, when the average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients was just under 70 years old, Sule noted.

