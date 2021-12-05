Covid hospitalizations at 238, eight die

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 238 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning, data from the Health Board reveals.

Of 238 total patients, 200 require treatment for severe Covid of whom in turn 153 of 76 percent are unvaccinated and 47 or 24 percent have completed the immunization course.

Hospitals opened 18 new cases in the last 24 hours. Eight people infected with the coronavirus died.

A total of 4,026 tests were analyzed of which 339 came back positive. Of those diagnosed, 209 were unvaccinated and 130 had completed the cycle.

Vaccine jabs administered came to 1,969 of which 392 were initial shots. As of Sunday morning, 194,991 people have been administered additional or booster shots. The total vaccination coverage is 59.7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!