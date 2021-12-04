Health Board: 243 hospitalized patients, 459 new cases, 5 deaths

A total of 243 people are hospitalized due to Covid as of Saturday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. The figure a day earlier was 252. 459 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, while five people who had contracted Covid have died over the same time period.

Estonia's new 14-day Covid rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 610.47.

Of the 243 people hospitalized due to Covid, 202 have presented with severe symptoms, the board says. Of the 202, 155 (77 percent) are unvaccinated, while the remaining 47 are double-vaccinated, the board says.

28 new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Five people who had contracted the virus passed away over the past 24 hours, the board says: two women, aged 74 and 84, and three men, aged 71, 74 and 99.

A total of 5,334 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past day, with 459 of these (8.6 percent) returning positive.

Of the positive cases, 299 came among unvaccinated people (65.1 percent) while the remaining 160 individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,345 coronavirus vaccinations were administered over the past 24 hours, of which 753 were first time doses.

As of Saturday morning, 193,992 people in Estonia have received additional or booster Covid doses.

The overall vaccine coverage in Estonia is 59.6 percent as of Saturday.

