President: Lockdown not a solution

I cannot see how new restrictions could boost immunity because vaccination is what works, President Alar Karis writes.

I believe that the government's call not to order a lockdown during the recent wave of the coronavirus was impeccable. Covid waves can no longer arrive as unexpectedly as the first snow of the year tends to for drivers, with people still running summer tires in the sleet.

There are no signs to suggest the virus is about to disappear or throw in the towel. Therefore, we need to think about Estonia's path. Ideally, it could be based on mutual trust, not orders and bans – I will wear a mask if necessary, get a booster shot if necessary and will produce Covid vaccination certificate at a restaurant when prompted. These activities are the solution.

A lockdown is not a solution. We can already see socially debilitating side-effects, such as planned treatment disruptions or deepening mental health problems among young people.

One precondition of trust between power and the people is the government's ability to manage possible future outbreaks with one voice and using clear messages, having laid down an activity plan based on concrete situational indicators.

One voice also stands for coordinated central and local government action, instead of mutual point-scoring, as well as the government and its advisers having a single voice so as not to mislead the public with information noise.

I cannot see how new restrictions could boost immunity as vaccination is what works. Figuratively speaking, common sense dictates that tires need to be swapped out when clouds are moving in instead of considering it only once the roads are covered in ice.

