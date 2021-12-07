President Karis to address UN Security Council

President Alar Karis is in New York from Tuesday to Friday to speak at a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on peace and security, in the context of climate change.

Estonia's two-year stint on the UNSC ends at the end of this year.

Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, President Karis' foreign adviser, said that: "Estonia's two years on the UNSC are drawing to an end. This time has given Estonia and our diplomats invaluable opportunities to increase the country's visibility and its direct experience in global diplomacy."

"We have achieved the goals for the candidacy. It is important that, with the presence of the head of state at this high-level meeting, we demonstrate that we see our commitments as important, right to the very end," she went on.

The meeting will be hosted by fellow UNSC non-permament member, and this month's president, Niger, and will be chaired by the head of state of that country, Mohamed Bazoum.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also be in attendance, the Estonian president's office says.

President Karis will also speak at the UN Emergency Response Fund (CERF) conference on resolving humanitarian crises, and meet with the Estonian community while in New York.

The head of state will return to Estonia on Friday evening, his office reports.

