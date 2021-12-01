Global Estonian Report: December 1-8

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between December 1-8.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Watch again: Virtual Forum for global Estonians

On Saturday, November 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the second virtual forum for Global Estonians. The forum looked at the life of Estonian communities abroad, presented the preliminary results of the great diaspora survey and explored the global Estonian diaspora in general.

"I am very glad that we are continuing the tradition of regular virtual forums for Estonians across the world, where we can come together to have a direct discussion on how our diaspora is doing, and hear their ideas and proposals," Marin Mõttus, Ambassador at Large for the Diaspora, said.

At the second virtual forum, President Alar Karis made a welcoming statement and there were video links with communities in the United States, Canada, Sweden and the Czech Republic between discussions.

The virtual forum video has English translations and closed captions.

President Alar Karis: Estonians abroad are an influential part of Estonia

The Estonian mentality and spirit [Eesti meel] is the first to connect you all with Estonia, and despite the geographical distance, Estonians abroad are an influential part of Estonia, said President Alar Karis at the virtual forum organized for Estonians around the world.

Foreign Ministry recognizes global citizen diplomats on Citizen's Day

On Citizen's Day (November 26th), the Foreign Ministry awards letters of appreciation to citizen diplomats and NGOs for their significant contribution to advancing Estonian language, culture and business in the world.

"It is wonderful and heart-warming to know that we have friends and supporters across the world who are working every day to preserve the Estonian language, culture and narrative. On Citizen's Day, we would like to thank citizen diplomats – your dedication to promoting Estonia has been inspirational and cherished," Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

Global Estonian citizens from Canada, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Poland, Australia, China, India, Finland, Ukraine, France, Germany, Latvia, Belgium, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates received recognition.

Upcoming Events

Estonia's Christmas markets are open!

Christmas markets in Tallinn and Tartu opened last weekend and will stay open until the start of January.

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: WTF****e, e-Estonia? (December 2, online)

The final e-Estonia Digital Discussion will focus on the future of e-Estonia and digitalization.

With Kersti Kaljulaid (the former president of Estonia), Taavi Kotka (the former CIO of Estonia), and Marten Kaevats (the former national digital adviser for Estonia).

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (December 7, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings coorganized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian Language Houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

