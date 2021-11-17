Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between November 17-24.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Annett Kontaveit wins and advances to the WTA Finals championship match

Anett Kontaveit (No.8 seed) is through to the finals of the season-ending Akron WTA tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, defeating Maria Sakkari (No.4 seed) of Greece in three sets.

The 25-year-old Estonian will face former No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza (currently No. 6 seed), a player she lost to earlier in the tournament, for the biggest title of her career on Wednesday (3:30 am Thursday, Estonian time).

When she is not playing tennis and winning tournaments, Annett has also been involved with the Estonian community abroad, being a Campaign Ambassador for KESKUS, the new International Estonian Centre to be built in Toronto, Canada.

Integration Foundation to offer free Estonian language studies to citizens of third countries

From this autumn until the end of next year, the Integration Foundation will be offering citizens of third countries 500 free places on Estonian language courses at the B1 level (the level required to become an Estonian citizen). You can register for the course as and when you need to.

In Tallinn and Narva, the courses will be carried out in classrooms. There will also be online courses, where residents of other regions can participate.

The courses will be co-financed by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund via the Estonian Ministry of Culture and by the Estonian Ministry of the Interior.

Estonia ranked 22nd world-wide in English proficiency

Estonia has been ranked 22nd in this year's EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), analyzing data from two million non-native English speakers in 112 countries and regions. Estonia was ranked with a 'High proficiency' level.

Only 17 other countries had a 'High proficiency' level and 13 countries received a 'Very high proficiency' level with the Netherlands topping the global rankings.

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network (on LinkedIn) brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavors and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Upcoming Events

Virtual conversations: Language Roulette (November 23, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Virtual forum for global Estonians (November 27, online)

Mark it on your calendar! The second virtual forum for global Estonians is being held on November 27th. The virtual forum can be watched from anywhere in the world. The program, which includes both discussions and culture, also promises to offer surprise performances. A more detailed plan for the event will follow shortly.

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: WTF****e, e-Estonia? (December 2, online)

The final e-Estonia Digital Discussion will focus on the future of e-Estonia and digitalisation.

With Kersti Kaljulaid (the former president of Estonia), Taavi Kotka (the former CIO of Estonia), and Marten Kaevats (the former national digital adviser for Estonia).

