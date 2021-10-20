Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia is world's fastest-growing nation brand in 2021

Estonia is the world's fastest-growing nation brand, recording a 38% brand value growth in 2021, according to the Brand Finance annual report on the most valuable and strongest nation brands. Nation branding aims to measure, build and manage the reputation of countries. Nation branding is crucial in order to attract investment, boost exports and attract tourists.

"Estonia is this year's fastest-growing nation brand largely thanks to its world-class digital infrastructure. With some of the leading economies having their digital shortcomings highlighted during the pandemic, Estonia's digital-first model should be one for others to follow," stated David Haigh, the Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.

Call for applications to promote the Estonian language and culture around the world

The Estonian Institute has announced a call for applications to support projects related to the teaching of the Estonian language and culture in foreign Estonian communities. The projects are funded by the Ministry of Education and Research.

The deadline for submission of applications is 01.11.2021.

University of Tartu offering online introductory Estonian Language course

The course is offered by the University of Tartu is suitable for people, who want to improve their skills in learning Estonian. Students will gain introductory knowledge of Estonian and Estonian vocabulary and will be able to use the vocabulary covered during the course in everyday situations. The course is aimed at adult learners.

The course runs from November 8, 2021 – August 22, 2022.

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network (on LinkedIn) brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavors and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Upcoming Events

Virtual tour of the Estonian National Museum exhibition (October 21, online)

Museum Educator Anti Lillak will be giving a virtual tour of the Estonian National Museum's permanent exhibition "Echo of the Urals". The exhibition offers insight into how the Finno-Ugric peoples might think as well as into their culture, languages and genetic background.

The online event is a collaboration between Estonian Music Week, the Estonian National Museum, and the Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU).

Estonian Music Week (October 22-23, online, Tallinn, Toronto)

Estonian Music Week 2021 brings the vibrant music scene of a small Nordic country into conversation with the multicultural big city. Acclaimed performers span across genres and timelines delivering live concerts in Tallinn and Toronto, and digitally in your home.

This year, the festival is hybrid, which means you can watch the concerts and events virtually for free, or in person if you purchase one of the limited-availability tickets from estonianmusicweek.ca.

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (October 26, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: the state of Estonian AI (October 28, online)

A glimpse at 5 Estonian AI companies providing tangible business solutions: from language processing to customer service and turnkey AI solutions, not to mention the only self-serve computer vision platform in the world.

e-Estonia Digital Discussions is an online event series on diverse exciting topics in digitalization.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and a network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

