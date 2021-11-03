Global Estonian Report: November 3-10

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between November 3-10.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

New support program for Estonian communities abroad announced

A new support program for Estonian communities and organizations around the world has opened to assist in the funding of projects that contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity abroad as well as increasing the awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia. A priority of the project support program will be activities aimed at youth and young people.

Both organizations and individuals abroad and in Estonia can submit a proposal. The budget for the call for proposals is €54,000 and the maximum amount of support that can be requested is € 5000 per application. The deadline for the submission of applications is November 30, 2021.

The Integration Foundation is organizing the project support program and it is being funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it a priority to build stronger links to Estonians abroad to help foster participation in and strengthen a wider global Estonian community that remains connected to Estonia.

Participate in the survey of diaspora members and Estonian communities abroad

Estonians and those with Estonian roots abroad – make your voice heard!

Are you from Estonia but live abroad? Or were you born outside of Estonia, but have Estonian roots or citizenship? If yes, we invite you to participate in a survey of people connected to Estonia!

The Institute of Baltic Studies is carrying out the largest study of people with a connection to Estonia! The study has been commissioned by the Estonian state and aims to gain a detailed understanding of their experiences, needs and expectations.

It will take you 15-25 minutes to complete the survey and the survey closes on November 30, 2021.

Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland turns one year old

The Network of Estonian Organizations in Finland (Eesti Organisatsioonide Võrgustik Soomes or EOVS) had its one-year anniversary on October 30, having been founded just last year. Although co-operation between Finnish-Estonian organizations has existed for many years, a central or umbrella organization (like ones long-established in Sweden, Canada, the United States, Australia etc.) had not really existed in Finland and the drive to establish one gained momentum during the ESTO 2019 diaspora festival in Helsinki.

This is significant because Finland has the largest Estonian diaspora community in the world. Approximately 70,000 Estonians are estimated to be living or working in Finland at this point.

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network (on LinkedIn) brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavors and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Upcoming Events

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (November 9, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian Language Houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

30 Years of Integration: Success Stories, Challenges and Unused Opportunities (November 11-12, Tallinn and online)

This international two-day conference brings together leading experts on integration issues, policy-makers and hands-on practitioners from Estonia and around Europe to share visionary ideas, research results and best practices for effective integration in diverse societies.

The conference will be live-streamed on the integrationconference.ee website.

XXVIII Estonian Festival (April 15-18 2022, Melbourne)

Plan a trip to Australia now!

The Eesti Päevad 2022 organizing committee warmly invites you to attend the XXVIII Estonian Festival.

The Estonian Festival will take place in Melbourne, Australia on April 15-18, 2022.

Four days full of events for young and old. We'll be singing, dancing, baking and having a great time together. Come along with family and friends!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

